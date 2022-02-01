Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will finally be revealed in 2022

Audio player loading…

If you’re eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake (and have somehow managed to dodge 25 years worth of spoilers, and haven’t just caved and played the PS1 original again), there's some potentially good news. It seems the second part of the game may be revealed before 2022 draws to a close.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase (who was also director of the original game) revealed that news on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 would land in 2022.

Speaking as part of a livestream to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original game, Kitase specifically stated that “we’ll announce more news later this year,” according to a Twitter post from translator @aitaikimochi :

Kitase said during the FF7 25th Anniversary stream today: “Hmm, FF7R Part 2 news…I wonder if we can even drop news this year…” and people responded with “you can’t??” Kitase then says with “Ah, well…I guess we’ll announce more news later this year!” #FF7R pic.twitter.com/qgEtuK6n8QJanuary 31, 2022 See more

It’s worth noting that we can’t speak for the accuracy of the translation, nor its context – this could merely be a little over-excitement from Kitase. But as a senior member of the game’s development team at Square Enix, it’d be unlikely for him to speak out of turn.

A fitting re-conclusion?

Releasing in 2020 after years of requests from fans, Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Part 1) was that rarest of things – a gaming re-release and re-imagining that didn’t instantly alienate an already existent, devoted fanbase.

Given the scale of the original game, and the vastly different resource requirements to rebuild its gigantic world with the detail expected from a modern 3D title, Final Fantasy 7 Remake only represented a small part of the overall Final Fantasy 7 story that was presented in the PS1 original. And, to make matters more tantalizing for fans, it played with some of the original game's most important story beats in a way that opened up the potential for the next episode to take the narrative to unseen places.

As such, despite the fact the game is a remake, fans of the newer version have reason to appreciate the cliff-hanger style pangs that each disc change represents for players of the original game. And so, the two-year wait (thus far) for even a sniff of what comes next is proving unbearable.

With major locations, game mechanics, and even characters from the original game yet to be introduced via the remake, there’s surprisingly lots left to learn about Final Fantasy 7 Remake via its part 2 follow-up – not to mention the potential for some interesting remixes to wrong-foot even the most ardent of Final Fantasy fans.

