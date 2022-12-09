Final Fantasy 16 gets a release date and a chaotic new trailer centered on revenge

Audio player loading…

Final Fantasy 16 finally has a release date after unveiling a new gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2022. We now have a bit of a deeper understanding of the medieval vibes and the monsters to be encountered on the journey.

After much anticipation, Final Fantasy 16 is scheduled to release on June 22, 2023, which means that RPG fanatics worldwide will have to wait roughly half a year to experience the next entry in the long-running series.

It's been a long time since there was a mainline entry in the franchise, with the predecessor, Final Fantasy 15, having originally dropped all the way back in 2016 - a gap of over half a decade. That's what makes this particular announcement at The Game Awards 2022 so substantial for role-playing game junkies, as there are sure to be hundreds of hours to sink into this one.

Final Fantasy 16 - World Premiere Trailer

A lot is going on in the latest Final Fantasy 16 world premiere trailer. Far be it from us to detail everything on-screen because it's fast-paced. We can tell you that the action is high-octane and the monsters you'll encounter on your quests through a brand new environment.

The core of the trailer revolves around the themes of revenge, as we see our protagonist lose someone close to him as a child only to swear vengeance in blood. It's a thrilling premise and one that's sure to unfold with many twists and turns on the established formula. This game is undoubtedly one to watch if you're into JRPGs.