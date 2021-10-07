Facebook ends 'WFH forever' rule after mega outage

The era of hybrid working may be at an end for Facebook employees after the company announced a full return to the office.

Having previously offered a "WFH forever" approach, the social media giant has now told employees three months to get back to the office.

The news comes days after Facebook suffered a major outage, which the company apparently believes would have been a lot less devastating had people been in its American headquarters.

Here’s our list of the best online collaboration tools right now

We’ve built a list of the best WFH apps on the market

Check out our list of the best business VPNs available

The outage didn't just take down Facebook's website, along with Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, but it also affected company resources.

Some reports claimed company keycards were also knocked offline, meaning employees were unable to gain access to the offices or the server rooms - with some claiming employees were forced to, quite literally, break in.

Now, Facebook is pointing the finger at remote working.

That doesn’t mean it will abandon the practice for good, but it does mean that not everyone will have the opportunity to fully work from home anymore. Those who will still want to work remotely after the incident will need to submit a formal request and receive permission to do so.

Relying on internal servers

The need to request such permission also reportedly applies to employees who were offered pay cuts in return for staying at home.

This is in line with what other tech giants have introduced - with Google employees now having to apply to work from home, while both Amazon and Apple expect the bulk of their workforce to return to the office in January 2022.

Explaining what happened, Facebook said the outage was caused by 'configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers.'

The outage lasted for seven hours, also knocking out businesses who rely on Facebook and Instagram.

How to work from home: everything you need for remote working

Via: Daily Mail