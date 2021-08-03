Exclusive: GameStop PS5 restock to take place for tomorrow – when it'll happen

Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 63,200 people in the US buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

Another GameStop PS5 restock is scheduled for tomorrow, August 2, according to our exclusive sources, and if you're wondering what time it'll happen, simply follow our 24/7 PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when it's in stock – if you follow Matt Swider's Twitter account and turn on notifications. This confirmed restock – exclusive to GameStop PowerUp Rewards members – comes just seven days after the last GameStop restock for PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital bundles, and we'll be doing another PS5 restock live stream to help you through the process of buying the Sony console.

► When? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider and turn on notifications for instant restock news. It's the fastest way to get PS5 stock updates.

► Don't buy from other Twitter users – ever. They're all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No one will sell a PS5 for just $550.

Directions: Click on this image of an example of a GameStop PS5 restock alert from Matt Swider and turn on notifications (that little bell icon) for instant alerts.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Next GameStop PS5 restock date: Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 3

Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 3 Last GameStop PS5 restock date: Tuesday, July 27 at 11am EDT

Tuesday, July 27 at 11am EDT How to buy PS5 from GameStop: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

Our exclusive news reporting nailed the GameStop PS5 restock last week, and we're back doing it again having knowledge of the retailer's PlayStation 5 in-stock dates.

It's scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, and GameStop rarely delays restock dates once they're picked. It does cycle through times, however, most recently favoring 11am EDT (if that's the time picked, an email will go out 90 minutes ahead of time saying '10am CDT,' since GameStop is based on the Central Time Zone of the United States).

Will another time be picked? Only once did GameStop has a true nighttime PS5 restock – at 9:40pm EDT back on February 23, 2021 – and only once did it have a true early morning restock – at 9am EDT back on April 2. Nearly every other restock time in 2021 at GameStop has been at either 11am EDT or 2pm EDT.

Because this information hasn't been nailed down yet, we'll send a live alert to our followers when we know the GameStop PS5 restock time.

Our PS5 restock live stream for GameStop will help coach you through the complicated checkout process tomorrow, so subscribe and set a reminder today.

Will the GameStop have only PS5 bundles?

Yes, the GameStop language in its forthcoming email suggests that only PS5 console bundles will be available to purchase on August 3. This usually means the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital Editions are going to be in stock.

Here's why this is a good thing: reseller-controlled bots are always scooping up the standalone PlayStation 5 inventory from stores like Amazon and Walmart, but it's much harder for the same resellers to profit off of bundles. The games, accessories and gift cards included are intended for gamers.

Do I need to be a PowerUp Pro member?

Yes, GameStop is requiring anyone seeking to buy a PS5 console bundle to have its PowerUp Reward Pro membership, which costs $15 a year (or $20 if you want the print edition of the magazine Game Informer). This membership gives you access to a 'Welcome certificate' worth $5, a month reward certificate ($5 per month for a $60 annual value) and a 10% bonus on trade-ins.

Of course, the most important perk right now is "early access" to next-gen consoles, including the PS5. GameStop has been putting up this barrier to entry as another way to prevent resellers from buying and profiting from console purchases.

Important note: While the forthcoming GameStop email suggests that you need to have been a PowerUp Rewards Pro member before 12:59am EDT / 11:59pm CDT / 9:59pm PDT, we've confirmed that customers have been able to buy a PS5 console bundle after this time. Obviously, don't take that chance if you have time to buy it, but if the deadline has passed, you still have a shot.

GameStop PS5 restock without a membership?

No, GameStop's language is less clear, but you're going to need a PowerUp Rewards membership that costs $15 annually. The August 2 restock suggests that it's only needed for "early access" but the PS5 console inventory almost always runs out before it ever opens up to the public. Only one time did it open up to everyone when a glitch happened, allowing non-members to check out through Apple Pay. That glitch has since been plugged.

In other words, if you really want to buy a PS5 and don't mind spending extra on a bundle (in which everything is at face value), then the $15 is a decent offer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / rblfmr)

Will the GameStop PS5 restock happen in stores?

No, there's no in-store GameStop restock, with all orders taking place online and all of the consoles bundles bought tomorrow scheduled to ship to customers.

You won't have to wait long. GameStop often delivers PS5 orders in 3-5 days, according to our analysis. That's faster than StockX or eBay, which have next-gen consoles costing more than $800 without games, taking up to several weeks to get to you.

We're hours from the GameStop PS5 restock, and that means we'll have more helpful tips happening on Twitter and YouTube. If you're eager to buy the console, you'll want to stay tuned for those updates that walk you through the process of buying the system as quickly as possible. We're also tracking a potential Best Buy PS5 restock for later this week.

With over 60,000 people having gotten a next-gen console through our Twitter alerts, it's only a matter of time before everyone has it. Of course, come October, it's going to be much harder to buy a PS5, so you should make your best effort today.