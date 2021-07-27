Exclusive: PS5 restock at GameStop scheduled for today – how to buy it

Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 59,700 people in the US buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

The PS5 restock at GameStop is scheduled for today, Tuesday, July 27, according to exclusive sources. The GameStop PS5 restock date has been between 7 to 15 days, it's 11 days as of today. Sources have indicated that next-gen consoles bundles are being prepped for an online restock, although no specific PS5 restock time has been given.

GameStop PS5 restock: scheduled for today

The GameStop PS5 restock is today, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, according to exclusive sources prepping next-gen consoles bundles for launch. The US video game retailer has a consistent pattern: restocking the Sony console every week to week-and-a-half. Now we have the restock date, though the actual time it turns on the add-to-cart button has yet to be decided.

The PS5 restock at GameStop is one of the best opportunities to buy the hard-to-find Sony console. Here's why:

Bundles: GameStop limits its PS5 stock to bundles, which seems annoying on its face until you realize how many resellers buy up standalone PS5 consoles at US retailers, specifically Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. It's much harder to turn a profit on a game, accessory and GameStop gift card-filled bundle.

GameStop limits its PS5 stock to bundles, which seems annoying on its face until you realize how many resellers buy up standalone PS5 consoles at US retailers, specifically Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. It's much harder to turn a profit on a game, accessory and GameStop gift card-filled bundle. PowerUp Pro required: The store has created another barrier to entry by requiring a membership to its PowerUp Pro rewards program that costs $15 a year (and comes with discounts and a free magazine subscription). It's a small price to pay for true gamers who actually want the console for gaming purposes.

The store has created another barrier to entry by requiring a membership to its PowerUp Pro rewards program that costs $15 a year (and comes with discounts and a free magazine subscription). It's a small price to pay for true gamers who actually want the console for gaming purposes. Shipping the PS5: GameStop often delivers the PS5 console in 3-5 days, which is much faster than eBay or StockX (those auction websites can take two weeks and you're paying a premium for just the console).

Matt will host a brief PS5 restock live stream when GameStop has it for sale. He'll walk you through the process of buying the PS5 from the US retailer. It's tentatively scheduled for 12pm EDT, but the most popular time has been 11am EDT and 2pm EDT.

GameStop PS5 restock time: when will PS5 be for sale

The GameStop restock time for today hasn't been announced and our sources didn't have that information, but that's nothing unusual. GameStop usually gives about a 90-minute heads-up before the add-to-cart button turns on and slowly populates console bunldes within that time frame. Popular times GameStop chooses include 11am EDT and 2pm EDT.

There's no in-store GameStop restock expected today. Please don't go to the store asking about the PS5 because our sources indicated that this PS5 restock – like all others in 2021 – is being sold online. It takes three to five days to ship to your home address.

GameStop PS5 restock guide

GameStop has become the easiest to order the console from – as long as you're a PowerUp Pro Rewards member and don't hesitate and buying into a bundle. But here's some extra guidance from our experts.

GameStop usually loads up bundles with the add-to-cart button turned off (in gray).

No, it's not sold out.

Then it turns on red and add-to-cart is light up. It may say unavailable or 'Sorry' check back soon'.

No it's not sold out.

GameStop PS5 restock events come in waves, usually over 45 minutes, and multiple browsers can help speed up the process.

Clicking on and off the warranty box is a faster way to turn the add-to-cart button back on (after you click it once, it turns off and requires a lengthy page refresh).

Refreshing too much will can your IP to be banned, as GameStop can't tell the difference between you and bots. Pace yourself.

Other stores in the US will have it besides GameStop

Next Target PS5 restock: Likely this week – Wednesday or Thursday

Likely this week – Wednesday or Thursday Next Target PS5 restock time: Always between 7am EDT to 8am EDT in 2021

Always between 7am EDT to 8am EDT in 2021 Last Target PS5 restock: July 9 at 3pm EDT

July 9 at 3pm EDT Pattern: Between 7am and 8am EDT, usually on Wednesdays or Thursdays

Between 7am and 8am EDT, usually on Wednesdays or Thursdays

The Target PS5 restock date is shaping up to be this week – as early as Wednesday, July 28 – as we can confirm through our sources that Target stores in the US have as many as 22 PS5 Disc consoles on hand in the backroom (no, they can't sell them yet and you have to buy it online, not in stores). Our reporting shows that another store we recently checked in with currently has 11 PS5 consoles (also all PS5 Disc).

That's good news because our reporting one week ago uncovered the fact that most Target stores had just three consoles on hand. Is between 11 and 22 enough? Our sources know the inventory count and, from that, we can figure out how many consoles are consistent with a PS5 restock at Target. The answer? We're right on the cusp of that add-to-cart button going live this week. But we've also seen Target wait until it has 40 consoles on hand in most of its large stores.

There have been PS5 Digital Edition consoles available at certain Target stores that you could purchase online every morning. But having searched through all of the zip codes in the United States where there are Target stores, it's a few PS5 consoles at a handful of locations. This isn't the restock you're looking for.

What's the Target PS5 restock time? The time is between 7am and 8am EDT – that's always been the restock time window in 2021. The most popular time is 7:40am EDT, but you don't want to miss it by a couple of minutes in case it's at 7:06am EDT like it was for the last PS5 restock time three weeks ago.

Target typically settles on a restock date that falls on a Wednesday or Thursday. It has only once chosen a Friday (likely due to it being a holiday a few days prior).

Without knowing for sure the PS5 restock date, it's tough to tell people on the West Coast of the United States to wake up at 4am PDT, but it's always easier to buy the PS5 at Target due to the fact that you're buying online but selecting a local store, thus you're competing with fewer people as your neighbors are asleep.

