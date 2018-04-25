Europe's fastest 4G cities revealed

If you're looking for a place to grow your business alongside speedy 4G connections, then London may not be your best bet, new research has claimed.

A report from OpenSignal has revealed that London is falling behind many other European technology hubs when it comes to being able to provide fast and reliable 4G connectivity.

Amsterdam was ranked number one in terms of average 4G download speeds and availability of 4G networks, with Stockholm, Zurich and Tallinn also ranking highly. The Dutch capital was the only city that saw 4G download speeds of 40MBps, over twice as fast as the global average of 16.9MBps.

Connected

OpenSignal's report, which covered a 90 day period covering December 1st 2017 through February 2018, found that London didn't even come out on top as the best UK 4G city, being ranked behind Manchester when it came to average 4G download speeds and 4G availability.

"In order to grow, tech hubs need first-class connectivity with reliable 4G access and super-fast speeds," OpenSignal's Andrea Hoth said.

"In this regard, the top tech cities in Europe seem to be on the right track. But the rest of the world isn’t standing still either, and we’re seeing more and more cities emerge across North America and Asia offering all the right features of a tech hub."

"Whether it’s through various incentive schemes or partnerships, Europe’s cities will need to continue developing their 4G reach and speeds if they wish to remain among the best connected (and most attractive) tech hubs they are today."