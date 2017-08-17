Essential Phone is now available to pre-order on Sprint

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is now up for pre-order on Sprint, bringing the highly anticipated (and delayed) device to its only US carrier's virtual shelves.

Just a day after we learned the phone will start shipping next week to customers who pre-ordered it through Essential, Sprint and Best Buy, Sprint has officially opened early orders.

You can reserve the black Essential Phone on Sprint right now, and the white variant will be available at a later date.

The Essential Phone price is $699, but Sprint is sweetening the pot through its Flex Lease plan by taking 50% off. Customers who opt for this option will pay $14.58 a month for 18 months with $0 down. That's a total savings of more than $260 on the Essential Phone, though this offer is only good for a limited time.

But a new phone isn't all: You'll also be able to purchase the Essential 360 Camera for $199.99, or pay $16.67 a month for 12 months with Sprint's Installment Billing option. The mini 360 camera with 4K shooting capabilities isn't available to order now, though it's "coming soon."

Sprint is the exclusive carrier of the Essential Phone. If you want to go the unlocked route and use the device on any carrier you choose, you can purchase the Essential Phone unlocked through Essential and Best Buy for $699.

All the essentials

The Essential Phone is certainly one of 2017's most intriguing devices, coming from the founder of Android, Andy Rubin.

It features a 5.71-inch display and barely any bezel, though there is a camera notch along the top.

Modularity is one of its standout features, much like the Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z2 Play. You can add on parts, like the 360 camera, to boost the Essential Phones features, or take them away.

Rounding out the Essential Phone's specs are a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 128GB of storage and a dual-lens camera.

And while the Essential Phone and 360 camera cost a pretty penny on their own, there's a phone and camera bundle for just $50 more (a $150 savings).

TechRadar will be checking out the Essential Phone at a first-look event on Friday, August 25. We'll give you our first impressions of the device and whether we think it's worth the price then.