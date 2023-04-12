Elon Musk's ChatGPT alternative could be coming soon - and I hate it already

Despite Elon Musk advocating for an industry-wide pause on AI training less than a month ago, signing an open letter to AI industry giants due to fears of what poorly thought-out progress in AI development could mean in the long term, he appears to have changed his tune, kicking off a major push with Twitter's artificial intelligence project.

According to Business Insider (opens in new tab), Musk has purchased around 10,000 GPUs and recruited AI talent from DeepMind for the project.



Sources familiar with the matter have noted that the AI development project is still in the initial phases, but the pretty significant amount of GPU purchases does show how dedicated Musk is to the cause. The exact purpose of the AI project remains unclear – will it compete with ChatGPT and Google Bard as a helpful chatbot, or perhaps be used to improve Twitter’s user experience (badly needed, though I’m not sure AI is the answer)?



Where did all the GPUs go?

Despite Twitter's ongoing and very public financial woes, the GPUs would cost tens of millions of dollars, which may further prove that Musk sees the AI project as a priority despite the unstable financial situation the company faces right now. The GPUs are expected to be deployed to Twitter’s remaining two data centres.