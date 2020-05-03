Du announces new prepaid, postpaid and value-added services for Ramadan

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), the parent company of telecom operator du, has unveiled a host of exclusive offers across home, prepaid, postpaid, and value-added services (VAS) for its customers during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Prepaid customers will get an extra 20% credit for all online recharges worth AED 25 and above as well as giveaways once a day with every recharge on their account, which includes up to 10GB of data, national and flexi minutes and bonus on recharge, and much more.

Meanwhile, postpaid customers who buy special numbers through the du website will be given a complimentary 12-month postpaid power plan. The plan depends on the type of special number purchased, with the benefits including unlimited data and minutes, free data roaming, and much more. Once purchased online, the special number will be delivered to their home for free within one hour.

Home customers can enjoy a wonderful Ramadan experience while staying at home with 50% off selected content with video on demand (VoD).

Also, du is offering an option of 25% off or a free additional meal through the Entertainer app with delivery included.

Moreover, customers can get daily live Quran audio streaming by Sheikh Mishary bin Rashid Alafasy available for AED 2 per day. Al Khair on myworld.du.ae is also available for AED 2 per day, where customers can receive guidance regarding everything they need for Ramadan 2020, including the Quran, prayer times, and much more.

“At du, we are committed to introducing services and solutions that encourage and empower our customers to be proactive and remain connected with friends and loved ones at home and abroad,” Fahad Al Hassawi, Deputy CEO for Telco Services at EITC, said.