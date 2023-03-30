Don't miss one of the best PS5 games coming to PS Plus next week

It's an exciting time to be a PS Plus subscriber as one of the PS5's defining titles is coming to the console in the next few days.

That's because Sackboy: A Big Adventure along with Meet Your Maker, and Tails of Iron have been announced on the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) to drop on April 4 for all PS Plus members regardless of which tier you're subscribed to. That means even if you're on the Essential Plan, you can still enjoy one of the best PS5 games to grace the console to date.

We absolutely loved Sackboy: A Big Adventure for its inventive worldbuilding, challenging gameplay, and level design that's rarely been matched when it comes to 3D platformers. It may be a more linear affair than the creativity-led Little Big Planet series, but this one title you're not going to want to miss out on all it offers in its roughly 12-hour runtime.

(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)

That's not to discredit the awesome-looking Meet Your Maker, though. The first-person shooter features some incredibly impressive building elements where you can construct your own arenas and deadly traps to share with other people. It has a strong focus on user-generated content, and it's sure to be a massive hit when more people get their hands on it. It's being worked on currently but developer Behaviour Interactive and I can't wait to give it a go next week on PS Plus.

Fans of some of the best RPGs aren't left in the dark either. That's because Tails of Iron brings some brutal action to its beautifully presented 2D dark fantasy world. You play as a rodent armed with a sword who must embark on an epic journey to reclaim the throne. The title recently received a new free expansion, Bloody Whiskers, that adds new quests, weapons, bosses, and armor.

It's worth noting that you don't need to be a PS5 owner to play any of these games. That's due to the fact that all three titles are also available to existing PS4 owners so you're not missing out by being on the previous generation of hardware.