Disc-less Xbox One S: everything you need to know about the all digital console

As digital downloads and online streaming has changed how we consume film, TV, entertainment and games, it's no huge surprise that Microsoft will soon debut its first disc-less console.

Thanks to plenty of rumors, we’ve known that a disc-less version of the Xbox One S has been in the works for a few weeks now – even though Microsoft is yet to publicly acknowledge the new console.

Code-named Xbox ‘Maverick’, Windows Central has been sharing lots of information about when the new console might be landing – as well as what it could look like. What we know so far is based largely on rumors or documents that haven’t been officially verified, so as usual at this stage, take everything you read with a pinch of salt.

What we know so far is the new console, likely to be called the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, probably isn’t going to compete with the brand’s higher-end consoles and current Blu-Ray, disc-based line-up, including the X Box One S and X Box One X. Instead, it’s going to be positioned within the X Box One range, meaning Microsoft isn’t ditching discs and Blu-Ray anytime soon.

So when will we see the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition out in the wild? And which new features is it likely to offer? While we wait for more official answers, we’ve run through the top news, rumors and what we’d love to see from the new console below.

Disc-less Xbox One S: Cut to the chase

What is it? The latest console from Microsoft, which is likely to sit in the Xbox One range. The big draw of this new console is that it's disc-less. That means there's no Blu-ray drive, instead the gaming experience will be digital-only.

New Disc-less Xbox One S: price and availability

It's been reported for some time that the new console is expected to land during 2019. Now, according to a report by Windows Central, the likely date for the disc-less Xbox One S All-Digital Edition launch could be May 7, 2019, after it's revealed at the Inside Xbox event.

Although this is a tentative release date, and there's been no official confirmation the console even exists yet from Microsoft, it's looking likely the it'll be with us within the next three months – we're keeping everything crossed.

Without any solid details about features, it's difficult to make estimations about price. However, documents obtained by Windows Central suggest that the Disc-less Xbox One S will have the cheapest retail price of the current Xbox line-up.

This means it'll likely be aimed at those new to the Xbox ecosystem, rather than anyone looking for a high-end device.

Photoshop mockup of the Xbox One S All-Digital edition. (Image credit: Windows Central)

New disc-less Xbox One S rumors: design and features

It's early days to discuss features coming to the new Disc-less Xbox One S, but obviously it's going to be minus a Blu-ray drive.

The Windows Central report that's fuelled a lot of what we know so far about the Disc-less Xbox One S suggests the console will come with a 1TB HDD and with some digital games already built-in, like Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft. There have also been rumors that it could come with certain games installed already, which means users might be able to pick and choose before they order their console.

Design-wise, rumors have been based on photos obtained by Windows Central , which the site replicated with design mock-ups in order to protect the origin of the images. First impressions suggest it looks the same as the Xbox One S without a disc drive or a, rather redundant, eject button.