Diablo 4's Xbox Series X performance finally gets confirmed ahead of launch

Diablo 4 has finally had its Xbox Series X performance detailed as the framerates have now been confirmed by the development team.

Diablo 4 is slated to run in native 4K resolution at 60fps on Xbox Series X, with the Xbox Series S version of the game expected to play at 1080p at 60fps, as was announced by Rod Fergusson on Major Nelson's Xbox podcast (opens in new tab).

It's clear from these figures that smooth gameplay has taken priority over raw visual fidelity, and that's most apparent from the resolution hit taken on the cheaper of two current-generation Xbox consoles. While the Xbox Series S is technically capable of pumping out 1440p (or Quad HD) video, the weaker system has been downscaled to ensure a more consistent framerate.

Demonic performance

Thankfully the Xbox Series X version of Diablo 4 will see a big improvement. That's because the eagerly anticipated dungeon crawler, which is one of the biggest upcoming games of the year, will play in full 2160p instead of a dynamic resolution. This means that the picture quality will stay consistent instead of scaling.

The Diablo series has never been the most graphically demanding, and while the latest in the series boasts strong art direction and lighting, it's less likely to blow you away visually as some of the best Xbox Series X games do. However, strong performance should always take precedence over fidelity, especially for a franchise as fast-paced and chaotic as this one, so it's good to hear good news on all fronts.

Everything I've seen from Diablo 4 from pre-release looks promising, from how the story is being handled to the new take on dungeons. It's shaping up to be one of the most exciting entries in the long-running franchise that's being made with console gamers considered too.

The series first came to console with Diablo 3 around a decade ago with some teething problems initially when making the move over from gaming PCs. With fast and streamlined controls, it's looking likely that both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are equally viable with controllers as with some of the best gaming keyboards around.