Death Stranding will release on November 8, 2019

Kojima Productions has just dropped a brand-new and lengthy trailer for Death Stranding which reveals the allusive title will release on November 8, 2019.

The trailer sheds some light on what we can expect from Death Stranding. Well, a little bit. It still looks very convoluted...

You can check out the new trailer below:

What does it all mean?

There's a lot happening in the trailer: demon militants, Mads Mikkelsen leading a skeleton soldier squad, and Norman Reedus hitting the yellow CDA creatures from Monsters Inc with a briefcase.

Kojima has attempted to explain the game's theme in a tweet, claiming it's all based around connections. You can read below:

Perhaps the only thing we know for sure about Death Stranding: it will arrive on November 8, 2019 – meaning it's likely to be a cross-generation title. Pre-orders are live now on the PlayStation Store.