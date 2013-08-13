Asus takes hinge design for new all-in-one desktop PC

Asus has brought Intel's fourth generation Haswell processor into its All-in-One (AiO) PC range with the ET2301, a 23-inch IPS multitouch model.

The machine can fold like a table thanks to an adjustable hinge that connects the screen to the base in a similar vein to the 'ezel' hinge on Acer's Aspire R7 laptop. Asus claims that the design makes it easier to swipe and prod your way through Windows 8's interface as it can be positioned to tilt through 95 degrees, combining with its 178-degree wide viewing angles to produce a colour-fest.

Housed inside the ET2301's base is an i5 or i7 Haswell CPU that's offered alongside an NVIDIA geForce GT740M graphics chip. Connectivity options inboard include 801.11ac WiFi capable of achieving top wireless data rates of up to 867Mbps for transferring files and streaming HD video without network cables. There's also a USB 3.0 and an Intel Thunderbolt port for connecting additonal devices.

Desktop dock

ASUS claims that its AiCharger II technology gives 50% faster USB recharging of smartphones and tablets, even when the PC is powered off. The ET2301 can also be used as a desktop dock using Asus' Device Share'software, which allows any notebook to use its speakers or USB ports once connected using HDMI or USB, so that files can be shared between the two.

Analyst house Gartner recently said that PC vendors are at a 'make or break' point after sales of units in the UK were shown to have fallen 13.0% year-on-year, the 11th consecutive quarterly decline.