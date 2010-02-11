Bill Gates slams the Apple iPad

Steve Jobs' arch-nemesis Bill Gates has criticised the new Apple iPad, claiming that netbooks will still be the mainstream choice for digital touch and reading.

Gates joins the growing army of iPad critics, with many consumers disappointed at the relatively low-spec and limited connectivity available on Apple's new tablet PC device.

This, combined with the clear fact that Apple was never going to deliver a new computer that would satisfy its fans who were hyped on the pre-release rumour and speculation, has led to a somewhat muted response to the iPad by many.

Netbooks will win out

Jobs' longtime rival, Bill Gates said of the new iPad: "You know, I'm a big believer in touch and digital reading, but I still think that some mixture of voice, the pen and a real keyboard - in other words a netbook - will be the mainstream on that.

"So, it's not like I sit there and feel the same way I did with iPhone where I say, 'Oh my God, Microsoft didn't aim high enough.' It's a nice reader, but there's nothing on the iPad I look at and say, 'Oh, I wish Microsoft had done it.'"

Whether or not consumers will agree with Mr Gates, of course, remains to be seen.

Via Bnet.com