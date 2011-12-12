Apple iOS 5.1 Beta 2 improves Photo Stream

Apple has seeded the second Beta of iOS 5.1 to developers with the latest version allowing users to delete individual pictures from Photo Stream.

Photo Stream, which is part of Apple's iCloud facility, backs up photos taken using the cameras of iOS devices and makes the feed viewable on other Apple tech.

However, in the present version of iOS5, once a photo is synced to Photo Stream it is impossible to delete it from the stream without unsyncing the entire library

The new version corrects what many iOS device owners have considered an annoying flaw.

No notable additions

Aside from the changes to Photo Stream there doesn't appear to be any other notable additions to the Beta update.

iOS 5.1 is not yet available to the public and may go through more Beta versions before it goes live to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch owners.

Via: AppleInsider