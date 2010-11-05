New Sony Blu-ray rewritable drives to support 3D

Sony has announced that it will be producing half-height internet Blu-ray Disc rewritable drives – which will allow playback of 3D Blu-ray movies.

Sony Optiarc America has announced that the new drives have a 12x recording speed for single BD-R content and 8x for dual-layer.

"Available in a retail and OEM configuration, the new drives are an ideal replacement burner for a standard DVD drive while offering all the benefits of Blu-ray Disc technology, including Blu-ray 3D high-definition playback," explained Sony's release.

SATA

"The internal drives feature a Serial ATA (SATA) interface and standard 5.25-inch form-factor for easy installation inside a desktop PC," it adds.

"They also incorporate intelligent monitoring for consistent recording, and adjusting read-speed technology which enhances smooth playback."

The drives will be available in November in the US, although there is as yet no details on UK release date or pricing.

Via Engadget