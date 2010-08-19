G.Skill unveils new Phoenix Pro SSDs

G.Skill has announced a new range of Phoenix Pro solid state drives.

The SSDs are being produced in 40GB, 80Gb and 160GB flavours – the first two looking a decent option for a boot drive.

''After impressing the G.Skill engineering team, the extremely high performance of the Phoenix Pro 40GB drives in RAID 0 offers the ultimate price : performance package, along with the additional benefits of SSDs.'' said Benson Chun, Senior Product Manager at G.Skill.

Three-year warranty

"The benchmark result shows the impressive performance of two Phoenix Pro 40GB drives in RAID 0," he continues.

The drives come with a three-year warranty, although we have not yet managed to get a UK release date or price.