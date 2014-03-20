Intel eyes PC revival as Iris Pro heads to the desktop

Intel to perform CPR on desktop PCs with new CPU range

Intel is hoping to revive the desktop computer industry with a slew of new processors and partnerships this year.

At the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, the chip giant outlined an enhanced desktop roadmap, with a new unlocked fourth-generation eight-core and 16-thread processor, codenamed Devil's Canyon, in addition to an Anniversary Edition of the classic Pentium processor.

The company also confirmed plans to bring Iris Pro graphics to desktop PCs with its fifth-generation Core processor family, otherwise known as Broadwell.

Beyond chips

It's not all hardware plans for Intel. The firm announced new partnerships with Sony Pictures Television and Sesame Street to deliver multi-user, multi-touch applications for all-in-one computers. 12 new titles were announced, expanding Intel's software range to over 170.

Intel also unveiled Ready Mode Technology, a new power-saving feature for desktop PCs that takes advantage of advances in Intel's fourth-generation chips. It is designed to deliver lower power use while allowing instant access, unlike some other sleep or hibernation features.

"The desktop business is a large and important segment for Intel, and we are investing in it – reinventing form factors, experiences and products for our customers," said Lisa Graff, VP and GM of the Desktop Client Platform Group at Intel.

"Enthusiasts are the heart and soul of the desktop and they asked us to give them more. We are delivering – more cores, better overclocking, faster speeds."