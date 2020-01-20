Xbox One deals delight as price drops bring Black Friday level discounts

Those Xbox One deals have returned to offer fantastic savings on the Xbox One S, Xbox One X and All Digital Edition consoles. Walmart and Amazon are the culprits of the latest Xbox One sales, offering prices to rival those of Black Friday in this new wave of discounted Xbox bundles. If you're after a full console, disc drive and all, you can pick up a $212 Xbox One S bundle with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order included. Looking for the 4K upgrade? You can also bag an Xbox One X deal with the Gears of War collection for just $349 as sales return to Black Friday level discounts this week.

Meanwhile, those looking to take advantage of the current Game Pass roster or who simply want the cheapest Xbox One deal possible can pick up an All Digital Edition on sale for just $149.

That low price is courtesy of the fact that this console does not have a disc drive. If you're looking to save on pre-owned physical games or to build up a case collection you'll want to check out the full Xbox One S bundle for $63.99 more. Plus, if you're even thinking about picking up Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you'll be missing out by not going with that excellent bundle deal.

Xbox One X deals are kicking off as well, with prices taking a $150 cut only previously seen over the Black Friday weekend. You can find a range of consoles for as little as $349 this week, making a 4K upgrade even easier.

These Xbox One deals have been sorely missed over the last few weeks as prices have been rising back to their usual retail positions for the New Year. It's never too late to save on a brand new console, however, so these sales could have come at just the right time for a January mood booster.

Today's best Xbox One deals

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x games | $149 at Walmart

Pick up a cheap Xbox One S Digital Edition for a fantastic returning sales price at Walmart this weekend. You're also getting Sea of Thieves, Minecraft, and Forza Horizon 3 to get you set up straight away with some fantastic titles. This console has no disk drive, so if you want to take advantage of cheap pre-owned games, take a look at the Xbox One S deal below.

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $212.99 at Walmart

For just $212, you can grab a full Xbox One S console with a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to boot. Bundling such a fantastic game so early in its life at this price is a fantastic saving as well.

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $150 on the Xbox One X 1TB console and pick up a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to boot. We haven't seen prices this low since Black Friday, so if you missed out over the last few months of sales, you'll want to snatch up this deal before it's too late.

Xbox One X | Gears 5 | $499.99 $349.99 at Walmart

This Gears 5 Xbox One X deal sends you home with Gears 1 through 5 and a 4K console for $150 less than the usual MSRP. That's an amazing deal and one to take advantage of if you've ever even considered upgrading your console.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate two months subscription | $14.99 at Walmart

If you've picked up an All Digital Edition deal, or if you simply want to play as much as you can on your new Xbox, you'll want to take a look at this Game Pass Ultimate deal at Walmart before you hit checkout. When you buy one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll get another free - an excellent saving on the Game Pass library with online play as well.

