Norway could say 'no way' to fossil-fuel cars by 2025

In true forward-thinking Scandinavian fashion, Norway's four main political parties have come to an agreement to ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by the year 2025 according to Norwegian newspaper, Dagens Næringsliv.

Translated from Norwegian, the publication reports that "meetings in the Conservative Party, Progress Party, Christian Democrats and the Liberals" have led to a "groundbreaking agreement" between each of the parties regarding the Petroleum and Energy proposal put forward by Progress Party's Tord Lien in April this year.

The parties have set an ambitious date for their goal, declaring "new private cars, buses and light commercial vehicles to be zero-emission vehicles" by the year 2025, also targeting 2030 as the year that "new heavier vans, 75 percent of new long-distance buses, 50 percent of new trucks be zero emission vehicles."

According to The Next Web, Norway already holds a whopping 24 percent adoption rate for electric cars, giving it the eco-friendly honour of having "highest percentage of new electronic vehicles sold of any country."

Tesla CEO and electric car pioneer Elon Musk is ecstatic about Norway's plans, having tweeted yesterday: "Just heard that Norway will ban new sales of fuel cars in 2025. What an amazingly awesome country. You guys rock!!"