Call of Duty Season 4 gets action-packed new trailer

By Cat Bussell
published

(Image credit: Activision)

A new trailer has been revealed for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone, showing off some of the content we can expect to see in Season 4. 

Unveiled at E3 2023, the trailer focuses on a brand new map: Vondel. The trailer shows off slick gunplay alongside frenetic vehicle action. Expect tight corners, brutal rooftop action, and stylish urban cosmetics in this latest addition to one of gaming's most beloved shooters.

Call of Duty Season 4 is dropping June 14 across Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and mobile. It won't be long before we're able to get stuck into the latest maps. 

