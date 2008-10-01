Denon announces premium Blu-ray player

Denon, the high-end AV manufacturer, has unveiled a Blu-ray player that should have cineastes everywhere rubbing their hands in glee.

The DVD-2500BT plays both Blu-ray and DVDs and houses a Suppress Vibration Hybrid (S.V.H.) loader to keep your discs spinning that little bit smoother – both at 1080p and 24fps.

Upscaling to 1080i is standard, while everything is outputted via a HDMI v1.3a port.

Separate AV receiver needed

As a bonus you can also play MP3s and DivX certified media through the player. All this will set you back a cool £900.

There is a catch, however: the DVD-2500BT doesn't house any onboard decoders, so you'll need to invest in a separate AV receiver to make your HD viewing complete.

But in these affluent times where cash is flowing like water, that shouldn't be a problem now, should it?