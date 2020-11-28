Black Friday gaming headset deals: save on PlayStation, Xbox and PC headsets

Looking for a great Black Friday gaming headset deal? Then look no further. We're seeing loads of fantastic gaming headset discounts this Black Friday weekend from a variety of retailers. Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best gaming headset deals in your region.

A great gaming headset can give you the drop on a nearby enemy, ensure your squad can hear your every word and immerse you further into your gaming experience.

So we've collected up the best Black Friday gaming headset deals right now for you, below. We've included PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC headsets in this article, so there should be a gaming headset that's perfect for your needs – and many in this list work across a multitude of devices. But be sure to double-check that the headset you're interested in will work on your desired platforms – or risk disappointment later.

Black Friday gaming headset deals (US)

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $99 $79 at Walmart

HyperX is well known for its high quality and affordable gaming gear. Thanks to Walmart, the iconic Cloud II Gaming Headset can be yours at even less. The plush earcups are sure to be as light on your ears as the price is on your bank account.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: $99 $69 at Walmart

Walmart has cut $30 from the price of this excellent Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset, with THX spatial audio and custom-tuned 50mm drivers. It sounds as good as it looks, and it's pretty darn comfy too.View Deal

Corsair HS60 Pro Surround Gaming Headset: $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 on this HS60 Pro surround sound headset, beloved by the gaming community. The custom-tuned audio drivers deliver high-quality audio for an immersive gaming experience, while the adjustable ear cups fitted with memory foam offer lasting comfort.View Deal

Corsair Virtuoso Gaming Headset: $209.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

If you're in the market for something a little different you need to check out this stunning leather and chrome effect wireless headset. With 20 hours of battery life, you can enjoy a full day of calls, gaming and music with no need to charge.View Deal

Corsair Void Wireless Gaming Headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

This wireless headset is one of the comfiest on the market, with over-ear cups to prevent strain and a 39-foot range to keep you listening to teammates on the move. You can save $20 off this Corsair icon at Best Buy.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $45 on this Kraken Tournament Edition headset that is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Mobile.View Deal

Astro Gaming A10 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 | Blue/Black: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The Astro Gaming A10 headset is a great entry-level PS4 headset, so $10 off shouldn't be sniffed it. Especially when it gets you a strong- sounding headset for under $50.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

With custom-tuned 50mm drivers, and cooling gel-infused earcups for all-day comfort, the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset is a popular choice among the gaming community. With a saving of 38%, it's a good time to pick up this headset. View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200: $59.95 $29.99 at Amazon

Get ahead of the competition with the Turtle Beach Recon 200, now 50% off. With variable mic monitoring, you can hear your own voice inside the headset so you never have to shout.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard by your teammates clearly thanks to the swiveling noise-canceling mic. It's only an $8 saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

Thrustmaster T.FLIGHT U.S. Air Force Edition Gaming Headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save 20% on this officially licensed U.S. Air Force headset, inspired by pilots. Compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and PC, enjoy a pleasing combination of audio performance and comfort. View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200 gaming headset: £59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

For an affordable but reliable third-party manufacturer, check out this Turtle Beach headset, with built-in microphone and 20Hz-20KHz audio range. Works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Astro Gaming headset: $149.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Get a decent discount on this lightweight gaming headset, with a standout red design and "pressure-free fit for comfort" for long play sessions, as well as a 20Hz-24KHz frequency range. Works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Astro A40 Gaming headset + MixAmp M80 controller: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

This wired Astro gaming headset comes with a built-in unidirectional mic, padded over-ear cans, and support for Mac, Windows, and Xbox consoles. What sweetens the deal, though, is that you'll get a MixAmp controller thrown in.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II gaming headset: $329.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

These high-end noise cancelling headphones have got a gamer-specific edition with a built-in microphone, but without losing any of the original model's premium audio chops. Works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Black Friday gaming headset deals (UK)

Logitech G433 Wired Gaming Headset: £109.99 £82.21 at Amazon

With nearly £30 off the standard price this 7.1 surround sound gaming headset is a real steal. We personally love the plush fabric design and minimalist style, perfect to suit any gaming setup or room aesthetic. View Deal

Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset: £139.99 £96.90 at Amazon

Wireless headsets have been an expensive luxury for some time, but with 31% off, this lightweight gaming headset is worth every penny spent. with 7.1 surround sound and a noise-cancelling mic, you can experience ultimate freedom from wires.View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate: £129.99 £99 at Amazon

Amazon has cut £30 off the price of this excellent USB headset, with THX spatial audio, plus an active noise-canceling microphone and custom-tuned 50mm drivers. It sounds as good as it looks.

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset: £89.99 £74.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries is well known for making some of the best gaming headsets, and with £15 off you can get this super plush Arctis 5 for less. With v2.0 surround sound, fully customizable RGB lighting, and a Discord-certified ClearCast microphone, you're sure to be the envy of your squad.View Deal

Astro A50 wireless gaming headset + charging base station: £292.95 £199.99 at Amazon

Explosive sound and a super comfortable fit, the Astro A50s are rightly regarded as one of the best gaming headphones on the market. These cans are completely wireless, and you'll always have power thanks to the clever base station which charges the headset while you're away. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset: £99.99 £73.99 at Amazon

Get a wireless headset that's compatible with the PS4 for under £75 with this deal from Amazon. With a detachable Discord certified mic and high-performance speaker drivers, this is a great PS4 headset alternative. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: £29.99 £24.99 at Currys

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard be your teammates clearly thanks to the swivelling noise-cancelling mic. It's a only a £5 saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset: £132.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on this excellent wireless gaming headset from SteelSeries. With it's superb Discord-certified microphone and innovative ski-band, you'll be heard loud and clear and never worry about fatigue from a headset again. View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.49 at Currys

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

Gioteck TX-40 gaming headset: £24.99 £14.99 at Argos

This over-ear Gioteck headset will get you next-gen gaming for less. Includes a flexible boom mic for picking up speech, 40mm drivers, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset: £59.99 £42.99 at Argos

SteelSeries makes some brilliant gaming headsets, and the Arctis 3 is undoubtedly a good choice for a next-gen console. Uses a 3.5mm connector, and a 1.2m cable for unrestrictive trailing. Works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

JBL Quantum One gaming headset: £229.99 £164.99 at Argos

This professional gaming headset enjoys premium three-dimensional sound, with a head-tracking sensor to enable highly precise "audio positioning". Works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

