Best Buy PS5 restock coming soon: keep checking for more stock

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Best Buy is looking hot right now. Many are struggling to access the site under the demand, but the console is still listed as 'coming soon' on the site. Considering the retailer told shoppers to keep an eye after 8am CT today, things could be ready to blow at any second.

We're seeing the site struggling to direct customers to the appropriate page, however, so keep checking and refreshing because this could be your golden shot to buy PS5 today.

PS5: Best Buy

Best Buy announced that it would have the PS5 in stock today after 8am CT, and with the site slowing to a halt it's likely that stock has just gone live. Move fast, then, and keep refreshing for a shot at a new console.

If you miss out on Best Buy's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.