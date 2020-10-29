Best Buy Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: bundles, half price controllers and more

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals keep on coming with bundles, controllers, and games discounted at Best Buy this week. We're seeing PowerA controllers half price right now, as well as savings on games, some sitting under $20. Plus, the Nintendo Switch itself is still in stock at Best Buy, so you can pick up your console and save with the latest Black Friday deals.

The star of this show has to be this Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch console, however. It's in stock, which is the first hurdle, and at the regular $299 MSRP no less. However, you can also save $10 on Animal Crossing: New Horizons when you pick it up alongside the console itself.

There's a range of PowerA controllers available right now, from The Legend of Zelda to Super Mario Bros. - and they're all going for just $12.49. You're getting a wired connection here, but for $10, they make an excellent cheap addition to your multiplayer setup.

We're rounding up all these Nintendo Switch sales, but we're also bringing you all the latest Best Buy Black Friday deals further down the page as well.

Not in the US? You'll find more Nintendo Switch deals in your region at the bottom of the page.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition | Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $359.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

The Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch is back in stock at Best Buy for a very respectable $299 MSRP. However, you can also save $10 on Animal Crossing: New Horizons when you grab this special edition console right now. Simply tick the box that says 'You Might Also Need' to claim this bundle. That's handy because this version of the Switch doesn't come with the game pre-installed as many may assume.

PowerA wired Nintendo Switch controller: $24.99 $12.49 at Best Buy

PowerA controllers are half price at Best Buy right now, which means you can choose from a selection of designs and only see $12.49 leave your bank account. They're wired controllers, and fairly basic, but they make an excellent addition to your multiplayer options.

Lego Nintendo Switch games under $20 at Best Buy

Looking for some cheap games to tide you over until more big releases hit the shelves? These Lego Nintendo Switch games are available for under $20 right now, with titles including Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 and Lego City Undercover.

