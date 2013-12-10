TechRadar Tip Off: NOX Audio Specialist headset for just $20

If you need a good headset for traveling or if you just need to drown out your noisy co-workers, you should take a peek at the Tip Off's latest deal.

For a limited time, you can pick up the NOX Audio Specialist headset, originally priced at $69.99, for $19.99.

Just use the coupon code "19NOXDEAL" and you can save up to 70% on these top-rated headphones. However, you need to move fast - you only have until December 16 to take advantage of this deal.

The Deets

The Specialist is a two-in-one headset for enjoying your favorite music or gaming. The headset is compatible with Xbox 360 and the PS3, as well as PCs and iDevices.

Other features include the following:

Soft memory foam ear pad,

26 mm mylar dual drivers for optimal sound

A retractable microphone that is adjustable

An easy-to-reach volume knowb

A fold-up hinged design for easy transport

Remember: This offer is for a limited time and is subject to change. So pick up this top headset for a great deal.