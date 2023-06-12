Assassin's Creed Nexus VR announced bringing series to immersive first person

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR has been announced at the Ubisoft Forward event for Meta Quest. No release date has been revealed yet.

The new CGI trailer showcases the footage of what to expect with Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, which brings back fan favorites such as Ezio Auditore, Kassandra, and Connor. Unlike other titles in the Assassin's Creed franchise, however, this new one is entirely in first-person which is a new frontier for the series.

The trailer shows off what it would be like to leap onto an enemy from scaffolding and to sneak around in Ancient Greece. It certainly looks like an ambitious VR title, and the Assassin's Creed franchise certainly has a lot of potential for the medium as one of the best VR games, so it's one upcoming game to keep a firm eye on if you're a fan of the long-running series.

What's exciting is that you'll be able to play the title on the more affordable Meta Quest 2 and the upcoming Meta Quest 3 standalone VR headsets, such are some of the best VR headsets available. Provided Ubisoft can pull this off, it could be a killer app for the platform.

It's an exciting mix of eras that the development team has chosen to focus on. The pre-rendered footage highlights Connor, the protagonist from Assassin's Creed 3 which was released in 2012, as well as Kassandra, from 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, as well as fan-favorite Ezio Auditore, who had his own trilogy between 2009 and 2011. A brief snippet shows a first-person look at Connor's tomahawk in action, and sword fighting in ancient Greece before cutting back to reality.

We can't really get ahead of ourselves, though. That's because everything shown was CGI with no in-game footage to speak of yet. As we get closer to release, likely to be later in 2024, hopefully, the title will look and play as well as some of the best Oculus Quest 2 games.

