Apple Watch losing support from major apps

Three major apps have quietly stepped away from the Apple Watch with their latest releases. Google Maps, Amazon and eBay apps have all updated their app this past week and none of them included support for watchOS in the latest iteration, nor did they mention the removal in the update notes.

Other apps with smaller user-bases have also been removed, but likely won’t impact the use of the device as much as these three. Google Maps in particular offered very handy directions when navigating to your next destination, and tends to be favored over Apple’s own Maps service.

Although these companies haven’t made clear what the motive behind the shift is, it could be due to underwhelming performance of the watchOS versions of the apps themselves. Either way, it likely signals some trouble for the Apple wearable and perhaps the product category as a whole.