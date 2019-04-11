An inside look at the new Photobucket

The Internet was once a secondary marketplace of experimentation, flush with investment and the assumption that money will inevitably be made. It quickly matured into a platform that now drives the modern economy. Many early concepts of how the Internet would be utilized in the long-term succeeded, many more failed.

Photobucket was undoubtedly a success story (a massive win that was copied by even the largest of companies) and we couldn’t be prouder that we’ve been servicing a worldwide Member base of almost one hundred million people for over 16 years. It made sense at the dawn of services on the Internet to follow the working models of successful monetization: commercial TV and radio. The end product would be free of charge to all comers, and advertisers would ultimately foot the bill that the consumer would otherwise pay in exchange for the ability to serve an ad.

Obviously, changes to our shared online space have largely been shaped by users of that space, so it’s important to understand that the consumer has also evolved in this modern economy, and digital behavior has changed. For any platform whose sustainability relies on the delivery of ads, ad-blocking software has had a negative financial impact that can’t be understated. As a result of the need to innovate and the changing landscape of the internet, we are wanting to make Photobucket the best product tailored to our Members’ needs.