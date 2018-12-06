Amazon's Microsoft Office deals can save you up to 45% off

So, you've just bought a new computer and want some productivity software that's a step above free offerings like Google Docs or OpenOffice.

Lucky for you, Amazon has an amazing deal on Microsoft Office 365 and Office 2019 that's running today only, at the time of writing.

There are three varieties of the newest Office on sale, and they're available for anywhere from 33% to 45% off their list prices.

Microsoft Office 365 & 2019 up to 45% off on Amazon

Amazon is offering three versions of Microsoft Office – Office 365 Home, Office 365 Personal and Office 2019 – for anywhere from 33% to 45% off list prices for single downloads and annual subscriptions. Expires 11:59pm PT December 6.View Deal

Specifically, this deal will save you $45 (or 45%) off the $99.99 list price for 12 months of Office 365 Home; $50 (or 33%) off the $149.99 list price for Office Home and Student 2019; and $30 (or 43%) off the $69.99 list price for 12 months of Office 365 Personal.

These are all sizable discounts for the most popular productivity suite in the world, as you're getting access to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, Access and Publisher. And in the case of the Office 365 subscriptions, you're also getting 1TB of cloud storage through OneDrive.

You only have until 11:59pm PT to take advantage of these deals, so act quickly if you're still firmly an Office fan.