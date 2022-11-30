Amazon Prime members can get an FPS masterpiece for free in December

Audio player loading…

Amazon Prime members can pick up five free PC games in December, including a true first-person shooter masterpiece.

As part of Prime Gaming's free game offering, Prime members can pick up Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child and Doors: Paradox in December 2022.

There are two particular standouts in this lineup: Quake and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

Even if you've never played classic first-person shooter Quake, you're likely to have heard of it. id Software's gothic shooter shook up the genre when it was initially released back in 1996, cementing itself as an FPS icon that remains popular to this day. Thanks to visual enhancements, Quake is looking considering better than it did back in '96, so you can experience the classic in its prime.

If you're looking for something a bit less gory, then I also highly recommend picking up Brothers while it's free. This charming co-op game, from the developer behind It Takes Two, is fairly short but super sweet, and will certainly fill an afternoon with a loved one over the holiday period. However, playing it by yourself is also an option if that's more your style.

Even more freebies

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're already an Amazon Prime member then it's well worth checking out Prime Gaming's free content offerings. In addition to a handful of free PC games each month, the service offers exclusive content for the likes of Apex Legends and FIFA 23, all for the price of your normal Prime subscription.

If this month's offerings don't take your fancy, it's worth checking back in the future to see what's on offer as you could pick up exclusive in-game content for your favorite game.