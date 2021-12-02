Amazon has new EC2 M1 Mac instances so that you can build your own Mac supercomputer

AWS has new EC2 M1 Mac Instances which will allow you to develop build test and sign Apple apps on Amazon EC2. That news has just been announced at AWS Re:Invent where Mike Moore is reporting for us. These are based on the new Apple M1 Mac Mini unveiled earlier this year.

Amazon already had EC2 Mac instances but they were based on the 2018 Mac Mini powered by the 8th generation Intel Core processors, in other words, something that's far inferior.

In a statement from October 2021, a spokesperson for AWS did tell us that the company was planning to offer "EC2 instances that take advantage of the new M1-powered Mac mini in the future".

The time has come it seems.

As for building super computers based on Mac, you should be able to build your own using cloud workload management services like YellowDog. Just a few days ago, the UK-based company revealed it enlisted AWS to build one of the most powerful supercomputers ever, one that only lasted 10 minutes though.

This news is developing