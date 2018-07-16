Amazon went down during Prime Day, and we saw dogs instead of deals

There's a good chance you can still snag some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals right now simply because Amazon.com has been down a lot today.

Its 36-hour Prime Day 2018 deals marathon was instantly met with 404 errors thanks to a massive numbers of deal hunters trying to reach the site, all at the same time, according to people we talked to from the company.

That's good news and bad news. Bad news if you weren't able to checkout with the Amazon products you wanted – 4KTVs are as cheap as $290, Amazon Echo Show is $100 and Amazon Echo Dot is back to $29.99 in the US, for example.

But it's good news if you didn't log on today and want a deal that would have been sold out normally. You're in luck.

What did people see instead of deals? Dogs

Amazon went down and displayed its unique 404 page errors: photos of dogs owned by Amazon employees. "Sorry, something went wrong," reads the error message. "Please go back and try again or go to Amazon's home page."

Amazon, a dog-friendly workplace, names the dogs on each of the 404 error pages: Bowser, Jax, Robin and even little Tanq.

It's a little better than the standard error message we usually get, but doesn't exactly make up for the Prime Day deals we missed out on during prime Prime Day.