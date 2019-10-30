Amazing Nintendo Switch bundle deal at Walmart rings in Black Friday early

If you're planning on waiting until Black Friday 2019 or even Cyber Monday for that coveted Nintendo Switch deal, you may not have to.

The early Walmart Black Friday proceedings have now delivered an arguably stellar Nintendo Switch build-your-own bundle deal, with your choice of one of three games and one of three travel case options, for little more than the console's base price.

Nintendo Switch bundle is $380.99 $329 at Walmart

Walmart is pushing an excellent build-your-own Nintendo Switch bundle well before Black Friday. Your game options include Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2.View Deal

Those three game choices are some of the absolute best games on the Nintendo Switch – any of these three would be an excellent start on the console. We're personally particular to the latest Zelda game, as it's arguably one of the best video games ever released, but we hear that Splatoon 2 is Nintendo's fantastically quirky answer to Call of Duty multiplayer. Oh, and Super Mario Odyssey is the best entry in the series since Super Mario 64.

So, it's tough to go wrong with this bundle, spending half as much on one of Nintendo's top games of this generation and getting a case for free. How will anyone top this come Black Friday? Only Nintendo (and its countless retail partners) knows.