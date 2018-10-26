1&1 launches new web hosting service

The largest hosting provider in Europe, 1&1, has announced that it is joining forces with cloud infrastructure specialists ProfitBricks to form 1&1 IONOS.

The new united brand will give customers the opportunity to use a personal consultant free of charge as their central contact person for all questions related to products, their contract and how to become successful online.

1&1 IONOS is the first hosting provider with the ability to guide companies through all of the phases of their business development.

The company can help businesses tackle building their first website, establishing a shop system, launching their own servers or even implementing IONOS' self-developed enterprise cloud infrastructure. Customers will also be able to use numerous cloud applications to further support their business.

Creation of 1&1 IONOS

Back in 2017, ProfitBricks was acquired by 1&1's parent company United Internet AG. Now the company has been merged into the new 1&1 IONOS brand.

ProfitBricks' founder and now CEO of 1&1 IONOS, Achim Weiss explained how the new company is building on the strengths of both firms, saying:

"At 1&1, I personally experienced and helped shape the growth from a small internet startup to an international provider. With 1&1 IONOS, we can now cleverly combine the strengths of the European web hosting market leader and the leading German cloud provider. With our new personal consultant, which is now available to all customers worldwide free of charge, we are demonstrating that the customer is really the focus of our corporate philosophy - an offer that no other provider can match".

1&1 IONOS now operates in 10 countries with data centres in Europe and the USA that comply with the highest European security and data protection guidelines. The new company also replaces 1&1 Internet and ProfitBricks in Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Spain and the US.