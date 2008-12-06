Microsoft Equipt review

Subscription model aside, it's Microsoft Office and you know what that means.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are industry-leaders for a reason and they're all in fine form here.

OneNote 2007 is a massive improvement over the original, but we'd rather have a copy of Outlook – the mail client that comes with Windows doesn't really cut it and Windows Live Mail (the application) is pretty basic.

OneCare isn't our favourite system-maintenance tool, but it does the job well. The Live tools work nicely too, but they're free to download whether you're getting Equipt or not.

The main benefit of Equipt is that everything can be installed on three PCs, whether they're regular machines or laptops, making it easy to spread the load across the family. It's strictly non-commercial

use only though and the regular Home and Student version offers the same deal.

As long as you're aware of what you're buying and will use it, £60 isn't bad. For anything else, OpenOffice.org and AVG are waiting.