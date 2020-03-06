Oppo Reno 3 Pro review

There's no other way to say it: the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is a difficult recommendation at its asking price, owing to its lacklustre performance. The cameras and battery are its saving grace, and should be really high on your preferences if you're looking to get this phone.

The Oppo Reno family has always stood for a new approach for its designs and cameras. The Reno 3 Pro doubles down on that by bringing a load of new camera features to a familiar yet svelte body.

However, like many other Oppo phones, it aims to grab a piece of a segment that is usually very specification-oriented. Sure, it shares a lot of features with current flagships such as multiple high-megapixel cameras, a punch-hole display, fast charging, etc. But in the crazy competitive market of India, these features have also started trickling down to the budget segment. In simpler words, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro faces competition from both ends.

Patrons also need to note that this is not the same Reno 3 Pro that was unveiled in China in February. Ours is the global variant, that skips on the Snapdragon 765G and curved display for much more conservative alternatives. Perhaps the most questionable element is the inclusion of the MediaTek Helio P95. More on that in a bit.



Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India

In India, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is available in two configurations: 128GB of storage and 256GB. The RAM is 8GB across the board. The former is priced at Rs 29,990 and the latter at Rs 32,990. The higher specced variant will be available on a later date. Color options include Auroral Blue, Sky White, and Midnight Black.

Design

The Reno 3 Pro is a pretty device, especially in this Auroral Blue finish that we had. Over the last few years, we’ve seen dozens of tacky, tasteless gradient blue backs of smartphones. This one isn’t one. The diagonal blue to silver gradient looks elegant and just the right amount of flashy. The tint extends to the frame too.

The other thing you’ll notice when picked up is how light the Reno 3 is. The wannabe glass back allows the phone to shave off a few grams while adding a better grip. It also makes it more shatter-resistant if you plan on using it without a case.

The button placement is pretty standard, too, with the power button on the right and the volume rocker on the left. The loudspeaker grille is on the bottom, followed by the USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm headphone jack. Inherently, the speaker gets covered while holding the phone sideways, and the low output doesn’t help either.

Display

(Image credit: Future)

Continuing the trend of being ordinary, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution. The bezels are decently slim, and the sides curve for improved ergonomics. The color accuracy also seemed to be on the higher side, if not a tad oversaturated.

The AMOLED display renders blacks perfectly at all brightness levels. The Reno 3 Pro has a very high peak brightness, which honestly, we barely needed to resort to. Similarly, the lowest brightness was also usually adequate. You might notice slight color bleeding on areas with high contrast, but nothing too dramatic or persistent.

We’re almost at a time where Indian consumers are not forgiving of a smartphone costing Rs 15k not to have a 90Hz display. And here we have Oppo, bringing a 60Hz panel to the premium segment like it’s no big deal. It’s almost as if smoothness or perceived performance was not one of the focus points for them.

There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner too, which works very well in terms of both speed and accuracy. Ditto for the face unlock.