Yubico's latest security key features both USB-C and NFC connections

Yubico has announced that its latest security key which features both NFC and USB-C connections on a single device is now generally available.

The YubiKey 5C NFC is the world's first multi-protocol security key with smart card support and the device is available to purchase directly from Yubico for $55 (£41.57).

The release of Yubico's latest security key comes at a time when the need for simple, yet strong authentication has become increasingly important with more employees working from home than ever before.

In addition to the recent surge in phishing attacks during the pandemic, millions of corporate-owned devices are now shared with families and connected to home networks which makes it critical for organizations to secure users from any location and machine.

We've put together a list of the best antivirus software

These are the best secure drives for protecting your data on the move

We've also highlighted the best VPN services on the market

Chief product officer at Yubico, Guido Appenzeller provided further insight on the launch of the YubiKey 5C NFC in a press release, saying:

“The way that people work and go online is vastly different today than it was a few years ago, and especially within the last several months. Users are no longer tied to just one device or service, nor do they want to be. That’s why the YubiKey 5C NFC is one of our most sought-after security keys — it’s compatible with a majority of modern-day computers and mobile phones and works well across a range of legacy and modern applications. At the end of the day, our customers crave security that ‘just works’ no matter what.”

YubiKey 5C NFC

With a simple tap or touch, the YubiKey 5C NFC can be used to authenticate across iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux on any mobile device, laptop or desktop computer that has a USB-C port or supports NFC.

As with other security keys in the YubiKey 5 Series, Yubico's latest device supports multiple authentication protocols including FIDO2 and WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, PIV, OATH-HOTP and OATH-TOTP, OpenPGP, YubiOTP and challenge-response.

By supporting so many different protocols, Yubico ensures that remote workers can use one security key to work across a wide range of services an applications from email clients, identity access management (IAM) solutions, VPN providers, password managers, social media platforms, collaboration tools and more.

The flexibility of the YubiKey 5C NFC makes it easy for enterprises to equip all of their remote workers with security keys that work across all of their applications and devices. Yubico also recently launched its YubiEnteprirse Service offerings YubiEnterprise Subscription and YubiEnterprise Delivery to help organizations deploy security keys at scale regardless of where their employees are located.