Most people still can’t identify a phishing attack written by AI - and that's a huge problem, survey warns

Yubico warns social engineering attacks are getting more powerful thanks to AI

Gen Z are the most susceptible to phishing

Almost half have never received any cybersecurity training

We’ve all heard the warnings about the damage social engineering can do - but one particular demographic still stands out as the most susceptible to attacks - and it might not be who you think.

New research from Yubico claims Gen Z workers (those born between 1997 and 2012) are the ones letting the side down, with an alarming 62% reporting having engaged with a social engineering attack (opening an attachment, clicking a link, etc.) in the past year.

Social engineering attacks are not just becoming more frequent, but more powerful too - it’s been widely reported how AI-powered phishing attacks are on the rise and getting smarter, claiming more victims than ever with convincing deepfakes and voice clones.

Low confidence

In fact, a large majority (70%) of those surveyed said they believe phishing attempts have become more successful thanks to the use of AI, and a staggering 78% have seen these become more sophisticated.

When presented with a phishing email, the majority (54%) believed it was authentically written by a human, or were unsure, highlighting how convincing these attacks have become - although respondents of all ages scored similarly in this task.

Worryingly, a large proportion of workers reported never having received cybersecurity training (40%), and the deployment rate for Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is just under half (48%) - meaning a large proportion of organizations are left unprotected on a very basic level.

Only 26% of those surveyed considered passwords to be the most secure authentication method, but they remain the most common - with 56% using them for work accounts and 60% using them for their personal accounts.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re going to rely on passwords, make sure you choose one that’s ultra-safe - we’ve listed some tips on creating a secure password to help you stay safe online.