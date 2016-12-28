Xiaomi MI6 with Snapdragon 835 SoC launching on February 6

Xiaomi is set to unveil the successor to the highly successful Xiaomi Mi 5/Mi5s in China on February 6, with sales beginning sometime in March.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come with a 5.1-inch display with a whopping 4K resolution and a 2.5D curved glass on top.

On the imaging front, the smartphone will come with a 23MP rear camera and a 7MP front shooter for selfies. However, there are some reports that claim that the Mi 6 will come with a dual camera setup at the back (16MP + 16MP) and a 4MP front camera.

The smartphone is set to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 835 along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Additionally, the device is rumoured to come with a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, a USB Type-C port and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

We will have to wait and see whether these rumours turn out to be true. Are you excited about the Xiaomi Mi 6? Sound off in the comments!