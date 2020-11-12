Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite might actually launch in India, suggests another certification

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which was unveiled globally in September, marked Mi’s return to the mid-range price band. Along with some unique specifications, it also brought 5G capabilities to a lower price point. New developments suggest that it might actually launch in India as well.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T series consists of three devices. While the Mi 10T Pro and the Mi 10T came to India just days after the global launch, there was no information about whether the Mi 10T Lite would come. However, previous certifications spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database did mention a separate Indian variant, hinting at its existence.

We finally have some more proof about the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite launching India, as the device (Model number M2007J17G) has also cleared Thailand’s NBTC certification. This is one of the last steps that a product goes through before being widely available. This could be an indication that the Indian launch might not be too far. There’s no official confirmation about it yet.

The Mi 10T Lite is the first phone in the world to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset. This is a new 8nm platform that supports 5G as well. It has eight cores with a max frequency of 2.2GHz. In other markets, it is available with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

It also borrows AdaptiveSync from its flagship siblings, enabling it to vary the display’s refresh rate between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. We’re looking at a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution. It follows a design similar to the one that debuted on the Poco X3.

There’s a quad-camera array on the back with a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter followed by a depth sensor. The selfie camera has a resolution of 16MP and is housed in a punch-hole notch. Other specs include a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Some specifications could change when it arrives in India.

In Europe, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite starts at €249, which converts to about Rs 23,000. Accounting for the local taxes and duties, it should sit comfortably in the sub Rs 30,000 segment — where Xiaomi (or Redmi) has launched no new smartphones this year.