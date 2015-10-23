Apple's 10 best moments of 2015

Few companies froth the Internet like Apple does. Hell, even the countdown to an Apple reveal turns the Internet into something like a New Year's party (except with Apple we wait for news from Cupertino, rather than Times Square).

And the reveals themselves invariably leave no blog, website, message board or chat room untouched. (Even your grandmother slides an iPhone gush into her "Cat Grooming Tips & Tricks" WordPress site.) At this point in history, Apple is the supreme grabber of consumer attention.

But 2015 saw Apple focusing just as hard on the business space, a territory usually dominated by its rival, Microsoft. It might be a more diverse strategy than the usually consumer focused company is used to, but it's still one designed to grab gobs of attention. With a year full of standout moments, Apple is proving it can dominate any online or off-line conversation, even your IT department's budget meeting.