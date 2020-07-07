Windows 10 May 2020 Update is being blocked for some due to their ‘PC settings’

Windows 10 May 2020 Update is being blocked for some users who are trying to manually install the upgrade, with the operating system telling these folks that there’s a problem with their PC settings.

Windows 10 gives the following error message to those who are in this particular boat: “Your PC settings aren’t supported yet on this version of Windows 10. Microsoft is working to support your settings soon. No action is needed. Windows Update will offer this version of Windows 10 automatically when these settings are supported.”

As Bleeping Computer reports, this appears to be a problem which affects a number of people, with reports of the error cropping up on Super User and various Microsoft forums (including many threads on the Answers.com support site: 1, 2, 3, 4).

Part of the frustration is not just the failure to upgrade to the May 2020 Update, but also the fact that the error message vaguely talks about ‘PC settings’ being wrong, yet doesn’t give the user any clue as to what settings might need adjusting or updating.

Instead, you’re simply told to sit tight – ‘no action is needed’ – and that you’ll get the update eventually. Obviously, users would prefer a little more information in order that they might look at remedying the situation somehow.

Hardware drivers

Fortunately, some more info is provided as Bleeping Computer highlights, from Microsoft employee, Jenny Feng, who replied to this post as spotted by Techdows.

Feng advises users first of all to ‘update hardware drivers’, which presumably means taking a look at all of your drivers, and ensuring that they are fully up-to-date. This would seem to indicate that this ‘settings’ problem is a driver issue (Feng also notes that the problem is down to “various compatibility issues with numerous systems and hardware configurations”).

The next step you should also take, Feng says, is to Disable Core Isolation by going to Settings > Windows Security > Device Security > Core isolation details.

Then you might (hopefully) be able to upgrade, but we’ve certainly seen reports online that this hasn’t worked to cure the problem for some.

Feng further advises: “Keep checking Windows 10 2004 release information page for mitigations and resolutions for known issues.”

An alternative fix which has also been floated is to perform the upgrade while your PC is offline. In other words, download the update ISO, disable the internet on the PC, reboot the machine, install the update, then reconnect to the internet.

Anecdotally, this works, but we’re not sure we’d advise taking this course of action in case a compatibility problem does strike and cause serious trouble with your system. Similarly, Microsoft’s volunteer moderators on Answers.com are noting that upgrading offline may work, but is not recommended, likely for the above stated reason.

Outside of updating your drivers, the best course of action might simply be to wait for a while, and let Microsoft investigate – which is hopefully happening now – and come to a better resolution than the above suggestions. Assuming you can live without the May 2020 Update for the time being, anyway.