Incredible virtual worlds we can't wait to don the mask for

James Peckham

Far Cry Primal

Primal has received a lot of criticism for reusing an old map, offering limited weapons and its rinse/repeat mission style – but you can't accuse it of not having an immersive world. And Putting Far Cry Primal into VR would be terrifying, exhilarating and awe-inspiring.

The best parts of the game are when you're traipsing through the undergrowth and you get pounced on by a sabre-toothed tiger. It's then a tooth-and-nail fight to the death as you use the last of your spears and arrows to try and claw your way to freedom. That in VR would be the number one reason to buy a HTC Vive, and clear out a room in your house.

Westeros

It may turn out to be a glorified death simulator, but George R. R. Martin's complex fantasy world – which inspired the hit HBO series Game of Thrones – may also be the perfect source material for a fully immersive VR experience. The Oculus Rift has already brought us the Ascend The Wall experience, in which you became a member of the Night's Watch and look out at the gruesome and wild north. But you didn't get to move and become your own character.

I want little less spectacle, and to be thrown into the crowds of King's Landing, or the docks of Braavos, or to actually run through the woods of the north. Creating your own character within the Game of Thrones universe is sure to absorbing, and even more so if it's in VR.

Saga

Brian K. Vaughan has already stated that his comic creation will never be adapted into other media. But surely he can make an exception for a VR game? Saga is one of the best-realised comic series in recent years, with a vast, epic science fiction universe full of strange predators, galactic wars and odd parenthood. But if it appeared, I'd like to see a story that takes us away from the main line of the comics. Let's explore one of the planets we see briefly in a story but feel free to explore the galaxy rather than follow the main characters.