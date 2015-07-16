Ex-Apple staffers launch Moov Now, a fitness tracker that tells you how to get in shape

Today (July 16) Moov is launching its second fitness tracker, the Moov Now, which is capable of providing users with real-time feedback and insight into every workout. If you're not interested in fitness beyond doing 10,000 steps per day, you may not want to read on.

Those who are serious about tech and fitness, however, should lap this up.

The Moov Now not only tracks activity and form - that is an actual game-changer - while exercising, but also provides real-time audio and visual guidance from a smartphone app. In other words, this is an actual, wearable personal trainer. If it works.

So for example, when running, Moov Now will advise users when to land softer, shorten their stride, or pick up the pace.

The wearable can be worn on wrist or ankle and provides similar feedback for activities including swimming, cycling, cardio boxing and, our favourite, the 7-minute workout regime.

Moov launched their first generation device in 2015 on a crowdfunding platform, reaching $1 million in two weeks.

The second generation is smaller, sleeker and more comfortable. It features a six-month battery life and a customisable design.

As well as work out training the wearable is also capable of stand-alone daily activity and sleep tracking, and the new app will support 3rd party heart-rate monitors.

The Moov Now will retail for $99 (around £64), but will be available to pre-order at the reduced price of $59.99 (around £45), which seems like a steal if it delivers on what Moov is promising.

Moov Now will ship in Autumn 2015. Our resident jocks and sporting ladies are champing at the bit in anticipation of a review model. In fact, it's getting kind of musky.