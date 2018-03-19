This 100TB SSD is the world’s largest and it’s available now

A new SSD has grabbed the coveted title of the world’s biggest solid-state drive, offering a whopping 100TB of storage space.

Nimbus Data has revealed the ExaDrive DC100 with a 100TB capacity, which the firm says is being sampled with select customers now, and it’ll hit the market with general availability in the summer.

It uses 3D NAND, and to put that capacity in perspective, it’s enough space to store 20,000 HD movies. The drive is capable of sequential read and write speeds of up to 500MB/s.

The company boasts that it has triple the capacity of its closest competitor on the market, and it draws 85% less power per terabyte.

Supreme endurance

The ExaDrive DC100 (which will also be offered in a 50TB flavor) has a five year warranty and is guaranteed for ‘unlimited endurance’ during that period. The drive has a mean time between failures of 2.5 million hours.

Naturally, it won’t come cheap, although the price hasn’t yet been confirmed. Nimbus claims it will be competitive with similar heavyweight SSDs designed for data center usage, and underlines the potential savings to be made with the lower operating costs (thanks to the low power draw).

As with all these whopping SSDs, these aren’t products aimed at consumers, but they are nonetheless interesting in terms of showing exactly how far capacity is being pushed.

As ever, there will be a trickle-down effect from this technology which means that more affordable consumer drives will be getting proportionally bigger, too.

Samsung has previously claimed that it will have a 100TB SSD available by 2020.

Via Anandtech