Low-emission 'green' PC debuts at £349

It's cheap, but it will save power when it can - just don't mention the Pentium processor

Fujitsu Siemens has announced what it calls a "green PC" with a price point of just £349. The screen-less box is called the Scaleo Green Edition and undoubtedly has a hint of bandwagon-jumping about it.

According to the company, the machine has been "purposely developed to reduce power consumption" - presumably using power management software. It apparently meets the US Environmental Protection Agency's Energy Star 4.0 guidelines.

The specification isn't mind-blowing, but then the machine is cheap. You do get Windows Vista Home Premium though, running on an Intel Pentium Dual Core processor, 1GB memory, a 160GB hard disk and a dual-layer DVD writer. Just don't make any jokes about the energy efficiency of the Pentium.

Fujitsu Siemens says the PC also features a "green" manufactured internal circuit board, "reducing the size of its carbon footprint". In that case, we hope it hasn't travelled far.

It'll be available next month.