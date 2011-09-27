Firefox 7 available for download

Firefox 7 comes just six weeks after the last update

Mozilla has officially released the Firefox 7 browser, continuing the company's rapid recent update schedule.

Firefox 7 arrives for download boasting significant memory usage improvements with Mozilla claiming that, in some cases, the browser will now consume 20-30 per cent less memory.

Memory consumption has often been considered Firefox's main drawback and Mozilla hopes that this update will help rectify this perception.

Other improvements include improved image rendering and instant syncing of your password and bookmark changes on different devices through Firefox Sync.

There's also a host of back-end updates offering improved stability.

The launch of Firefox 7 is Mozilla's fourth update of 2011, with Firefox 4 arriving back in March. Since then the company has opted for a much faster update schedule.

That has meant a more evolutionary approach - a la Google Chrome - with new releases bringing less new features, but steady improvements.

Firefox faces a fight to reclaim the hearts of users after falling behind Chrome in the battle of the UK browsers. It now trails Google's browsing solution, while Internet Explorer still leads the way.

