Apple's Podcasts app get another fix

More updates for the Podcast app. Can we get a fix up in here?

Apple has issued a second update for its standalone Podcasts app for iOS, which launched in June.

The app, which freed video and audio shows from the iTunes app where they had become somewhat lost in the shuffle, arrived to a luke-warm reception a few weeks back.

The iPhone, iPad and iPod touch app had been quitting on users regularly, and a first stability update didn't seem to cure the issue back in late June.

More performance enhancements

Now, reports 9to5Mac, update 1.0.2 is available for download, which brings more performance enhancements but no new features.

Apple's release notes say: "Podcasts 1.0.2 provides performance and stability improvements, including addressing an issue that may cause Podcasts to quit unexpectedly on launch."

You can update your app by accessing the Updates section of the App Store.

Via: 9to5Mac